Langley Lions Club and local seniors centre host paper shredding event

Langley Lions Club president Ray Tremblay and board member Gary Breg took all paper dropped off at their shredding event Saturday to another shredding event, after the disposal truck cancelled at the last minute. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Even when the disposal truck that was supposed to attend the Langley Lions Club’s paper shredding event failed to show, club president Ray Tremblay and board member Gary Breg did not let their cheerful smiles fade.

Rather, they cleaned out their car trunks to make space for paper donations, which they later took to another shredding event in town.

“Our commitment to people is important,” said Tremblay.

About a dozen people showed up to support the non-profit and have their tax documents and other unnecessary paper shredded.

With their Lions Club vest and badges on, the duo stayed at West Park Centre until the end of the event to welcome visitors and accept monetary donations.

Tremblay said it was unfortunate that the truck did not show up. But the duo improvised, deciding instead to take the papers to Langley Senior Resources Society, another non-profit, which had organized a similar event on the same day.

Since many people had left legal and tax documents, it was important that the papers were shredded the same day, Tremblay shared.

Breg shared that the club will host another paper shredding event in future.

“Next time we will make sure we have a truck,” he chuckled. On the other side of town, at Langley Seniors Resource Centre, the shredding event attracted at least a dozen, shared Debbie, one of the volunteers.

However, the turnout was less than expected due to the weather, Debbie noted. In addition to papers, people also donated money, which will benefit the seniors centre and help them plan events for its members. The amount of money raised is yet to be calculated.

Langley Senior Resources Society is located at 20605 51b Ave. Those interested in donating money, can still reach out to them at 604-530-3020.

