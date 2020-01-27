Langley Literacy Network is looking for volunteers for their Community One on One Learning Program (COOL). (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Literacy Network is looking for volunteers to help share the gift of reading and writing

Community one-on-one learning programs run at local libraries, one to two hours each week

Langley Literacy Network is looking for new volunteers to join their community one-on-one learning program (COOL) and help Canadians, both new citizens and born adults, improve their skills.

The network is a community task group made up of literacy stakeholders that come together to create solutions to literacy challenges in Langley and to ensure that all Langley residents have access to literacy supports.

Kailey Clarkson, literacy outreach coordinator, said the free program helps people practise their reading and writing skills, which can help them go back to school or find a new job.

“Our volunteers are essential because they are paired one-on-one with an adult learner and meet each week to practice reading and writing,” Clarkson explained. “By working one-on-one with a learner, the tutor can become really familiar with the learners need and abilities and tailor the lessons to meet their individual needs.”

Clarkson said tutors and learners usually meet in libraries across Langley for one to two hours per week. The program is very flexible, letting the pairs choose the time, location and day of the week that work best for them.

“All tutors receive six hours of tutor training and then on going training throughout the year. No previous teaching experience is necessary, but tutors need to have patience, an open mind and be creative in order to meet their learners needs,” Clarkson added.

READ MORE: Langley City library has children read to therapy dogs

The next training session will be held in two parts, Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Tuesday, Feb 11 in the evenings at City of Langley Library.

Volunteers will receive training on how to work with adult learners, instructional strategies for teaching reading and writing, how to make lesson plans and more.

People do need to be signed up before the training and are asked to sign up as soon as possible; this can be done by contacting Clarkson at kclarkson@encompass-supports.com or by calling 604-217-2642.

Additionally, the network is looking for volunteers to help with conversation circles that teach English speaking and listening skills specifically to newcomers.

“One of the great things about this program is it is about neighbours helping neighbours – you don’t know who in your community struggles with their literacy and getting through daily life, but by becoming a tutor, you can help give someone the gift of literacy,” Clarkson explained.

Programs are available for children, teens, adults and seniors; more information on each can be found at www.langleyliteracynetwork.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

_________________________________

_________________________________

Langley Literacy Network is looking for volunteers to help share the gift of reading and writing

