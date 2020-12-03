Langley Lodge shows ‘solidarity’ by visiting staff of B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak

As of Tuesday, Abbotsford facility recorded 147 cases and 19 deaths since Nov. 4

Staff at Langley Lodge are all too familiar with the battle workers and residents at Tabor Home are fighting – currently the site of B.C.’s largest COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home – which is what prompted Langley staff to visit the Abbotsford facility to provide support.

Tabor Village took to social media Wednesday morning to share what the visit from Langley Lodge meant to them.

“They are fellow healthcare heroes who have been through this crisis themselves and [came] out the other side COVID-free and stronger because of it,” they wrote. “They are Langley Lodge and they filled this Home with an abundance of love, joy, and hope.”

Langley Lodge lost 25 residents this past spring to the pandemic, after two outbreaks – the first in March and the second in April.

A third outbreak in October, declared over later that same month, was reportedly due to a lone staff member who tested positive.

So, Lodge staff are no strangers to the challenges of beating an outbreak.

As of Tuesday (Dec. 1), the outbreak at Tabor had resulted in a total of 147 cases and 19 deaths since Nov. 4.

Tabor described how Lodge staff arrived at the Abbotsford facility in their individual cars with donuts and bottles of water in what they called a “remarkable show of solidarity.”

“They lined our property with signs of support and encouragement. They cheered for our staff as they came and went from shift. They took time to chat with us and let us know that we’re not alone and they get it. They went above and beyond,” Tabor staff wrote online.

There are 54 active outbreaks in long-term care and seven in acute care as of Wednesday, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

