“Our neighborhood’s most friendliest cat that comes to visit once a week to say hello,” says Shirley Sawatsky.

“Our neighborhood’s most friendliest cat that comes to visit once a week to say hello,” says Shirley Sawatsky.

Langley makes sure their pets are ready for the holidays

Our Facebook request elicited some darling pictures. Here’s a few

Aldergrove residents loves to make sure their pets are part of the holiday festivities.

We put out a challenge to the community – show us the family pets in the holiday spirit – in a post on our Facebook page.

And residents posted Christmas card worthy images of their pets, many of whom have their own special holiday gear, although it’s never clear how long after the photo that the gear stayed on.

What is clear is that they make sure their pets are included in their holiday celebrations.

.

• READ MORE: Plan for pet expenses

• READ MORE: BC SPCA sees pet adoptions slowing after spike in pandemic pets

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CatsDogsPets

 

Sarah Funk’s dog, Frank, looks rather dapper in his Santa hat.

Sarah Funk’s dog, Frank, looks rather dapper in his Santa hat.

Gary Pihowich shared a photo of Bruno and Bella just chillin’

Gary Pihowich shared a photo of Bruno and Bella just chillin’

Trooper likes wearing his sweater this time of year. (Heidi Turbanisch Fournier photo)

Trooper likes wearing his sweater this time of year. (Heidi Turbanisch Fournier photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Cold snap creates perfect conditions for game of shinny in South Surrey

Just Posted

Gary Pihowich shared a photo of Bruno and Bella just chillin’
Langley makes sure their pets are ready for the holidays

Wednesday, Dec. 21, Vancouver FC announced the signing of free agent midfielder Elliot Simmons ahead of the club’s inaugural Canadian Premier League season. (CPL/Chant Photography)
Vancouver FC sign Simmons

A local letter writer is concerned about access to medication and pharmacy items. (Special to Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley City woman concerned about empty pharmacy shelves

Snowstorm in Langley on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now Leader)
Imminent snowstorm sparks travel advisory in Lower Mainland ahead of Christmas Eve

Pop-up banner image