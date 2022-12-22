Langley makes sure their pets are ready for the holidays

Our Facebook request elicited some darling pictures. Here’s a few

“Our neighborhood’s most friendliest cat that comes to visit once a week to say hello,” says Shirley Sawatsky.

Aldergrove residents loves to make sure their pets are part of the holiday festivities.

We put out a challenge to the community – show us the family pets in the holiday spirit – in a post on our Facebook page.

And residents posted Christmas card worthy images of their pets, many of whom have their own special holiday gear, although it’s never clear how long after the photo that the gear stayed on.

What is clear is that they make sure their pets are included in their holiday celebrations.

.

• READ MORE: Plan for pet expenses

• READ MORE: BC SPCA sees pet adoptions slowing after spike in pandemic pets

.

CatsDogsPets

Sarah Funk’s dog, Frank, looks rather dapper in his Santa hat.

Gary Pihowich shared a photo of Bruno and Bella just chillin’