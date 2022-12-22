Langley makes sure their pets are ready for the holidays

Aldergrove residents loves to make sure their pets are part of the holiday festivities.
We put out a challenge to the community – show us the family pets in the holiday spirit – in a post on our Facebook page.
And residents posted Christmas card worthy images of their pets, many of whom have their own special holiday gear, although it’s never clear how long after the photo that the gear stayed on.
What is clear is that they make sure their pets are included in their holiday celebrations.
