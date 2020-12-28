Langley man wins $10,000 in Canada-wide contest

Some bargain-priced tires turned out to be an even better deal

Travis Lagasse of Brookswood won $10,000 after he bought some tires at the Langley City Tireland (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

When Travis Lagasse dropped by the B & B Tireland store in Langley City to take advantage of a store sale, he wasn’t thinking about winning $10,000.

While the Brookswood resident was buying four sale-priced tires, he was invited to enter the Canada-wide contest, “Tireland Money Grows in Tires” event.

“When people come and say there’s a contest, enter it,” Lagasse advised on Tuesday, Dec. 23, as he posed with a giant mock cheque for $10,000 at the store at 20010 Industrial Ave.

It was a pleasant surprise for Lagassse, who was still considering what to do with his windfall.

“Don’t know yet,” he said.

READ ALSO: Forgotten ticket nets $25,000 just days before Christmas

Then, store owner Steve Stayner presented Lagasse with the real, but considerably smaller cheque.

“You’ll want this,” Stayner said

The contest, open to all adult residents of Canada, offered two $10,000 top prizes, one for residents of Quebec, and one for residents outside of Quebec.

READ ALSO: Langley man wins B.C. Lotto Max draw

There were another 54 winners of smaller secondary prizes in Langley.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

contestLangley City