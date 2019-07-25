Langley mayor’s charity gala sells out in record time

It took only 18 days to sell more than 550 tickets to a fall event at the Langley airport

Year two, and it took only 18 days to sell out more than 560 seats for this year’s Mayor’s Charitable Gala.

With all the tickets sold to the Sept. 14 event, now the energies are being refocused on finding a few more sponsors, said one rather excited firefighter Steve McLay, a member of the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society (TLFCS) and one of the event organizers.

“We managed to sell out more than 560 seats in 18 days this year, which was eight days faster then last years sell-out (524 quests),” McLay said.

“It really shows the commitment of the businesses and the people in Langley, with wanting to get behind our event,” he added.

Again this year, the gala is being presented by Township Mayor Jack Froese and council, along with the Township of Langley Firefighters IAFF Local 4550.

News of this year’s gala was revealed in mid-May, when organizers announced the gala – held last year at Darvona Nurseries – is being hosted this year at StandardAero (formerly Vector) at the Langley Regional Airport.

The gala includes dinner, special musical guest, auctions, entertainment, and numerous fundraising opportunities.

Last year’s event raised $856,000, of which $600,000 went to Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation towards the ER Response Campaign.

Also new this year, the majority of the money is earmarked for the Langley Hospice Society and its new 15-bed residence being constructed just north of the hospital. The rest of the funds will go to the society’s charities of choice.

“All money raised will stay in Langley,” McLay said, reassuringly.

“This is such a generous and giving community, we are not surprised the Gala is close to selling out,” said Froese.

“We are incredibly thankful for the people and businesses who are always willing to step up and give back where they live and work. We look forward to hosting another exciting Mayor’s Charitable Gala and helping our firefighters raise money for the Langley Hospice Society’s new 15-bed residence and other local programs and initiatives,” he concluded.

