Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Tournament raises $85K

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation brought together 154 golfers and raised $85,000 at the 25th annual Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Power Earth Enterprises and Vulcan Metal Works at the Redwoods Golf Course.
Despite a smoky day and 38-degree heat on Thursday, August 12, participants played a full 18-hole game of golf , with activities throughout the day, including a putting contest with a grand prize of a backcountry helicopter tour valued at $650, a “Chip-in-the-Bin” skill-testing game, and the chance to challenge a champ from the University of Fraser Valley’s nationally-acclaimed golfer team.
Langley’s hospital is now better equipped, thanks to the purchase of a Jaundice Meter for the hospital’s maternity department, made possible thanks to the tournament’s success.
Heather Scott, Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s executive director. said LMH maternity unit staffers have a reputation for providing expert, compassionate care for newborns.
“This state-of-the-art equipment will help them provide great comfort to newborns and help give each parent some peace of mind about their baby’s health,” Scott said.
The Jaundice Meter, also known as a Bilimeter, helps maternity care staff give new parents peace of mind at one of the most important moments of their lives. With the use of a gentle light rather than a needle, the Jaundice Meter measure levels of serum bilirubin, the main cause of jaundice in babies. This equipment ensures that fragile infants are spared from added stress brought on multiple pokes caregivers need for blood collection.
