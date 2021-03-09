“There’s No Place Like Home,” a virtual benefit, will support the urgent needs facing Langley Memorial Hospital. Celebrating its 30th year, the event will take place on Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation photo)

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation virtual gala tickets on sale

People have until May 16 to register for tickets.

Three clicks of your heels will transport you to this year’s Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation (LMHF) gala – well, that and a ticket. And those are now on sale.

There’s No Place Like Home, a virtual benefit, will support the urgent needs facing Langley Memorial Hospital.

Celebrating its 30th year, this year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 29, starting at 7:30 p.m.

“We have a significant list of urgently needed items across every department of the hospital,” the foundation noted.

“With gala support, we hope to enhance infection control, improve patient care, and ensure no patient goes without the medical support they need, no matter their health crisis.”

READ MORE: New MRI up and running at Langley Memorial Hospital

Registered guests will receive a gala box, filled with a charcuterie food package (vegetarian and gluten-free options also available), a board to arrange it, professionally paired wine or non-alcoholic beverages, wine glasses, flowers, a swag bag, and more.

While enjoying the gala box, guests will be treated to a “high-energy” virtual program, a silent auction, and other fun fundraising activities to participate in, including favourites Ruby Dig and Wine Pull raffles.

Also in attendance will be past patients, members of the health care community and medical staff.

Individual tickets are $225, or $1,800 for a package of eight.

Thanks to the generosity of past donors the foundation has provided Langley hospital with infection control curtains for the emergency room, iPads for family connections and medical consultations, ventilators, and a portable ultrasound for the Pain Clinic, among other items.

READ MORE: Eric Woodward refutes claim foundation failed to follow through on pledge to Langley ER

Funds raised will further allow the foundation to provide the hospital with surgical equipment and new patient care items.

To purchase tickets visit LMHFoundation.com/tickets. Registration closes May 16.

"There's No Place Like Home," a virtual benefit, will support the urgent needs facing Langley Memorial Hospital. Celebrating its 30th year, the event will take place on Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation photo)
