Langley Memorial Hospital staff receives holiday greetings from the community

Shining Stars thank yous hang in the lobby for passersby to see

Donors, patients, and other community members wrote holiday wishes and thank you notes. Messages of gratitude were displayed at the hospital for the staff members to read. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

More than 100 messages of appreciation and Christmas greetings for the health-care personnel were displayed on the walls and windows of Langley Memorial Hospital’s main lobby.

The well-wishes came from the community after Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation launched a Shining Star initiative, inviting everyone to send in gratitude messages – either online or by mail, said the foundation spokesperson Terra Scheer.

The campaign, which started on Dec. 10, is open until Dec, 31 for the public to participate.

Current donors were mailed the card, while others can pick up a card from the information desk in LMH’s main lobby.

While the public was encouraged to send donations of any size along with the notes, it was not mandatory, explained Scheer.

“It [Shining Stars initiative] is about celebrating the staff and giving them some cheerful messages that will keep them going strong through the holiday season,” she explained.

The foundation named the campaign Shining Stars to highlight the crucial role health-care workers are playing during these unprecedented times, said Sheer.

“They are a lot of superstars out there… a lot of movie stars but, here in our community – our health care workers – are our stars,” Scheer added. Keeping that sentiment in mind, each card was designed with a star patch in which people can write their messages.

Donors, patients, and other community members wrote holiday wishes and thank you messages, which were displayed at the hospital for the staff members to read.

“Thank You! You give us hope this holiday season. We love you. You are amazing,” read one the of notes.

One of the community members, Ernst Knapp, wished all the staff members a Merry Christmas and wrote: “a special thanks” to Dr. Matthew E. Parson.

The program has been greatly appreciated by the staff, said Scheer. “The staff is really happy to know that the community is thinking of them during the holiday season.”

Though this LMH Foundation’s first Shining Stars campaign, Scheer said they might make it an annual event.

To send gratitude messages, people can email at info@lmhfoundation.com or collect star patch cards from Langley Memorial Hospital, located at 22051 Fraser Hwy, Langley Township. For volunteering and donations-related inquiries, people can visit lmhfoundation.com/donate.

