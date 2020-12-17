Members of the Blue Lightning team sprawled on the ice at George Preston arena at the end of a skate-a-thon that raised close to $2,000 for the Langley Christmas Bureau (David Haugen/special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley minor hockey team skates laps to help Christmas Bureau

Blue Lightning raised $2,000 with skate-a-thon

At the end of their skate-a-thon at the George Preston Arena on Sunday, Dec. 6, the Blue Lightning hockey team sprawled on the ice in mock exhaustion.

The 15-member Langley Minor Hockey Association team of seven-year-old players had just completed a skate-a-thon to raise funds for the Langley Christmas Bureau, and the amount they made doing laps, plus some matching donations, pushed the total amount raise dto just under $2,000, said coach David Haugen.

“The kids worked hard,” Haugen told the Langley Advance Times.

“They did their laps and they made the calls [to prospective donors]. I’m super proud of them.”

READ ALSO: Langley Christmas Bureau aid makes for a ‘grateful mother’

READ ALSO: A parade of aid for Aldergrove food bank and Ishtar

It was the team’s first fundraiser.

For the kids, who are aware that they are fortunate to be able to be playing hockey at a time when other kids may have trouble getting food on the table, it was a positive experience, Haugen added.

“It was good to get them in the Christmas spirit.”

The skate-a-thon was part of the teams socially distant practice session under COVID-19 guidelines, with the laps split into two 10-minute circuits of the rink at the beginning and end of their time on the ice.

It was also evident that some of the parents added to their kids’ donations for which the Langley Christmas Bureau was very appreciative of, Haugen said.


Most Read