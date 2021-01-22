Langley MP commends Aldergrove Return-It Depot’s environmental efforts

Oil collection has been occuring at the facility since December through the help of a grant

MP Tako Van Popta stopped by the Aldergrove Return-It Depot on Thursday afternoon to commend owner Sung Kim for providing residents with a BC Used Oil Recycling Association’s Return Collection Facility (RCF).

The Depot, located at 27482 Fraser Hwy, was one of the first Return-It facilities in the Fraser Valley to accept oil through a grant that provided them with a 20-foot modified sea container and two 1,000-litre tanks.

Kim told the Aldergrove Star that an overwhelming amount of people reacted positively to the option and have been coming to drop off oil from all over the Lower Mainland.

The RCF provides Aldergrove residents with an eco-friendly system to drop off their used oil and antifreeze materials.

BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in BC, announced the grant on Dec. 17.

Van Popta took a tour through the community and stopped a various businesses including Veronica’s Perogies, Toy Central, and the Aldergrove General Store.

The MP asked business owners how they’ve been coping with the pandemic and what is needed in the way of funding and federal aid.

“Seeing these small businesses not only adapt during difficult times, but thrive, is what makes so Canada great,” he remarked, encouraging shoppers to buy and support local.

READ MORE: Used oil recycling facility opens in Aldergrove

Van Popta particularly applauded Kim on his tour for providing residents a green, environmentally friendly option.

