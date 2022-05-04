Langley City and Langley City Youth have planned a number of activities for the 2022 youth week. For the final day, the City has planned a youth week festival, which will take place on May 7 at Douglas Park. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley municipalities host sports, culture and arts events for Youth Week

Multiple activities planned for young people, culminating with a festival Saturday in the City

Langley’s young people have been at the forefront this week as celebrations for the 2022 Youth Week head into the final days.

Acknowledging the accomplishments and diversity of youth, BC Youth Week is celebrated annually during the first week of May. Locally, the Langley City and Langley City Youth have collaborated to bring a series of events for youth aged 12 to 24.

Upcoming events are as follows:

1. Youth Art Gallery

Coming up on May 5, a gallery will celebrate young artists by hosting an art exhibition that is open to everyone. Langley City is inviting the public to Timms Community Centre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, as art pieces of students in Grade 6 to 12 are showcased.

There will be more than 25 pieces displayed.

“We know youth love to create and make art so we are celebrating young artists by hosting an art gallery to show their pieces. Anyone can come to Timms and see the amazing talent that youth in our community have,” said Taran Kingsbury, recreation programmer at the city.

There is no registration required, and the event is free for everyone. Timms Community Centre is located at 20399 Douglas Cres.

2. Movie Night

A comfy seat and a big screen at the Timms Community Center – Langley City is inviting youth in Grade 6 to 12 to watch Encanto, a 2021 animated movie.

The event planned for Friday, May 6, will run from 5 to 8 p.m. The entry is free for all youth. Attendees can bring snacks.

“It’s just like the theatre. Relax and watch in the mini movie theatre.” said Kingsbury.

3. Youth Week Festival

For the final day, celebrations will be held at Douglas Park. Activities such as button making, art station, raffle, cultural shows, crafts, goodies bag distribution, and more are planned to mark the end of 2022 youth week.

Drop-in is free for ages 12 to 24 for the Saturday, May 7 event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m.

“We are trying to bring out multi-culturalism through this activity. Meet new people and hang out with friends and staff,” Kingsbury added. “It is something they deserve.”

The idea to acknowledge the contributions of youth was first shared in 1995 by a small group of local municipal planners and youth recreation leaders in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

Initially, discussions revolved around the idea of organizing a Youth Day.

Later the group decided to dedicate a full week focused on youth, and Youth Week was born. More than 20 years later, Youth Week has become a provincial celebration to promote awareness of youth.

For more information, people can contact Langley City Youth at 604-514-2999.

LANGLEY TOWNSHIP

The Township is celebrating Youth Week by hosting Active Youth Swims at Township pools and an Active Youth Skate at George Preston Recreation Centre.

Youth, 13 to 18 years old, are invited to come out to swim and skate during a youth-only designated time where they can enjoy fun activities and music.

Choose from these Active Youth activities still to come:

• Active Youth Skate

Location: George Preston Recreation Centre

Date: Thursday, May 5

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

• Active Youth Swim

Location: W.C. Blair Recreation Centre

Date: Friday, May 6

Time: 7:30 to 9 p.m.

• Active Youth Swim

Location: Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $4.26 for each activity.

All activities require advance registration. Register now at tol.ca/recregister.

