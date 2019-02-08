Museum curator Kobi Christian assessed a bracelet that came in from someone’s personal jewelry collection a couple of years back. (Langley Centennial Museum photo)

Langley museum on a quest for local collectors

Curator hunts for people with interesting collections to share.

Do you know anyone with a collection and a great story? If so, the curator at the Langley Centennial Museum would like to know more.

The museum is hoping to launch an exhibition in 2019 of collections and their collectors – what they collect, why they collect, and what the collection means to them.

Whether it’s coins or china, jewelry or stamps, toys or ceramics, quirky or academic, artistic or odd – collections of all sorts are being considered.

“We were inspired by All Together Now, the collecting show at the Museum of Vancouver in 2016-2017,” museum curator Kobi Christian said. “Visitors were able to really connect the items on display to their own lives, and it was fascinating.”

Christian was also inspired by an exhibition the Langley Centennial Museum mounted in 2016, entitled It’s Alive! The Development of Modern Electricity and Electromagnetism, with local collector Dieter Blum.

“His collection, and really – his passion – allowed us to tell a story here at the museum,” she noted. “And we are sure there are other collectors among us with other compelling stories to tell.”

Anyone interested in the opportunity to share a collection with the public is asked to contact Christian at the Langley Centennial Museum at curator@tol.ca, or 604-532-3536.

