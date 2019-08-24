Langley – ‘my city, my home’

Artist Bethany Haynes unveals mural celebrating city’s diversity

Langley City walls are completely covered with colour – six local artists were chosen to take part in a mural contest, which will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) launched the Student Mural Competition in 2018, encouraging secondary and post-secondary students to submit renderings for consideration by a panel of judges.

Bethany Haynes, 21, is a Trinity Western University (TWU) digital design student who’s work was chosen to go up on a Langley City wall.

“Our painting professor suggested to the class that we submit something,” Haynes recalled. “I think we were told about it in March, I designed my idea in April, and then it was chosen in May.”

Just in the knick of time, Haynes just put the finishing touches on her mural – located at Annora Restaurant, 5572 204 Street. Haynes said it took her two weeks of six to eight hour days to complete.

”I was really excited and Teri James (DLBA executive director) was really flexible about dates. The mural itself is a two-dimensional abstract design of 11 figures representing different groups of people that live in Langley,” Haynes explained.

Underneath the people in the mural is the phrase “my city” or “my home,” written 11 times in 11 different languages. Haynes said while she was painting, she actually got a women who speaks Punjabi to write the phrase in that language on mural.

“I’ve moved so many times in my life, I know how difficult it is to feel part of a community,” Haynes added about her inspiration – recently moving to Langley from Victoria.

Other student artists whose work are all featured around areas like Salt Lane and St. Andrews plaza include Alex Stewart, Aisley Komatsu, Jordan Ravenbergen, Karina Zhou, Kirsten McAllister.

The opportunity came after local artist Judy Pohl of Judy’s Custom Art Services began donating murals in attempts to beautify the downtown core. Her efforts have since evolved into a guided mural walk tour that has been offered all summer through the DLBA.

Read More: VIDEO: Langley artist’s work featured on mural walks

DLBA Board Chair Carole Ward said Pohl’s work really opened the doors for what was possible for size and scope of local art in the community.

“We realized that by hosting a competition we could potentially allow more artists the opportunity to paint a mural in Langley City, without there being any cost to them except their time,” she said. “We were delighted with the success of the contest.”

While the DLBA picked up the tab for material costs, Cloverdale Paint Langley was a major sponsor of the mural competition – supplying the necessary colours and even working with the artists to select the proper tools.

Additional to Pohl’s sixteen murals and the competition winners, five businesses have also enlisted the services of local artists to add colour and designs to their building walls.

The DLBA will include all new works in a revised addition of their mural walk brochure later in the year.

To officially celebrate the beautification project, people are invited to come meet the student artists in person in McBurney Plaza at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, where a small ceremony and tour will take place.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community
Next story
Wildlife Rescue Stories published to help rescue wildlife

Just Posted

Sumas Border Crossing plugged for second day running

Nexus Lane remains closed

VIDEO: Kocher saves best for last in $75,000 Volvo Cup at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

Event leads into $145,000 FEI Jumping World Cup on Sunday

Orangeville Northmen take Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Swept best-of-five series 3-0 over Victoria Shamrocks

Langley RCMP’s hunt for wanted thief ends in tasing at Aldergrove store

Prolific Offender Supression Team officers arrested the man, who had been evading police for weeks

On the cutting edge of business

Ace Hardware opens its doors in Walnut Grove

Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year’s G7 host, has little expectations of a unified front from the leaders

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

UPDATE: Crown cross-examines B.C. father accused of killing daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

Most Read