Photographer Michele Broadfoot captured a duck trying to negotiate ice on Brydon Lagoon on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Langley nature: Ducks on ice

Ice on a Langley City lagoon made it tough for some ducks during the cold snap.

So it turns out that webbed feet are not helpful when it comes to negotiating ice during the Lower Mainland’s cold snap this week.

A duck at Brydon Lagoon, in Langley City, found out on Tuesday that navigating the ice was not easy.

Local photographer Michele Broadfoot captured photos of the birds on Tuesday. The forecast is for snow Friday with more cold temperatures starting on the weekend, with daytime highs hovering around the freezing mark until the middle of the week.

Your turn

Send us your photos of what you’re seeing in this cold snap, whether it’s how your pets are coping to wildlife showing up in your backyard.

 

Langley nature: Ducks on ice

Ice on a Langley City lagoon made it tough for some ducks during the cold snap.

Most Read