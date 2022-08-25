Langley nature group honours donor of protected lands

The Langley Field Naturalists oversee the donated lands which now have a plaque to honour the donors. (Lilianne Fuller/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Albert Forslund donated land to the province of B.C. so it could remain a wild space for the benefit of wild animals.

Sixteen Langley Field Naturalists (LFN) members were present for the unveiling of the Forslund memorial plaque on the site in South Langley.

Several years ago, a Douglas fir was planted near where the original barn stood as an Albert Forslund memorial tree. Earlier in the year members had selected a rock, moved it to the base of the tree and attached a plaque that the club had prepared.

The unveiling ceremony started with a presentation outlining what Albert Forslund wanted when he donated the property.

He wanted it kept as a nature reserve. LFN board member Anthea Farr commented that she felt Albert would be proud of the way LFN has managed the property for the province as it remains much the way he envisioned how the property would be used.

“Thanks to dedicated past and current Forslund-Watson chairs and members, the LFN has been able to manage the property in accordance with the owner’s original intensions,” said LFN president Lisa Dreves.

Called the Forslund-Watson Wildlife Area, the site is typically closed to the general public but LFN offers occasional tours.

“The property is part of the identity of this club, and we wish to thank Tom Wildeboer, Ryan Usenik, and Herman Vanderleest for their efforts in the placement of the rock and plaque at the base of the memorial tree. It will serve as a useful reference for years to come, she added.

For more information about the Langley Field Naturalists, visit their website at www.langleyfieldnaturalists.org.

