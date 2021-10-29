Langley non-profit celebrates 10 years of Pos-Abilities

A local non-profit volunteer agency is marking “10-plus one years” of helping improve the quality of life for people in the community with disabilities.

“We were planning on having our 10th anniversary celebration last year and obviously we couldn’t,” laughed Zosia Ettenburg, executive director of Langley Pos-Abilities Society.

That’s where the idea to call this year’s celebration “10-plus one” comes from, Ettenburg said, since the group wasn’t able to come together last year due to restrictions on gatherings.

Pos-Abilities began more than a decade ago, first providing assistive equipment to clients in need, and have since expanded to educate the community, as well as raise awareness and advocate for people with disabilities.

One of the ways the society does that is by allowing able-bodied individuals to “try on a disability,” Ettenburg explained.

“We would create a disability is an able-bodied person so they can experience what it might be like, and if they can experience it then they might think, ‘Oh a person with a disability is just like us, they just have to do things a little bit differently,’” she said about the exercise.

And the non-profit’s efforts are being recognized outside of Langley now, too.

“We’re starting to expand more into the Lower Mainland because other communities are starting to hear about us,” Ettenburg said about the society’s growth.

Pos-Abilities is entirely volunteer-run, and to celebrate all those who have helped the society reach this milestone the group is hosting a dinner on Nov. 20 at George Preston Centre (20699 42 Ave.). Tickets are on sale for $50 per person. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

The night will include special guests, entertainment and a 50/50 raffle.

All COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the event. Guests will be required to wear a mask and present their COVID-19 vaccination passport, alongside valid picture ID.

That same day the society will be launched its mapping program, a Google map that will help the public navigate whether a community space is disability-friendly.

Ettenburg estimates 250 individuals have at one time or another volunteered with the society, and they were all extended an invitation to next month’s celebration.

To learn more about Pos-Abilities and to purchase a ticket to the Nov. 20 celebration visit pos-abilities.org.

