Langley non-profit hosting online sale of rain barrels

Langley’s green group wants people to make full use of the rainy season and take steps to conserve as much water as possible.

The local non-profit, Langley Environmental Partners Society, is hosting an online sale of rain barrels.

Usually the barrels for for$100 plus taxes. The local group will purchase the barrels for $75 per unit from FreeGarden – a garden solutions company – for those who place their orders before April 17.

Nichole Marples, executive director of Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), seemed crystal clear with her thoughts when she appealed to the public to get home a rain barrel.

“If you’re concerned about conserving our water supply and want to help maintain adequate levels and prepare for water restrictions, buy a rain barrel,” she suggested.

A long-time supporter of rain barrels for rain water conservation, Marples encouraged public to purchase a barrel for their yards.

Those interested in conserving water and saving some bucks might not disagree with her suggestions.

By harvesting rainwater, residents can lower their water bill (if metered), conserve their well water (if on a private well), use water on their own schedules, improve their soil’s pH balance, reduce erosion, flooding and stormwater run-off and help protect rivers, streams, lakes and the environment.

Currently, lawn and garden watering makes up nearly 40 per cent of domestic water usage during peak summer months.

Marples noted that rain barrels can save most homeowners about 1,300 gallons of water each summer, reducing the demand for potable water.

Many homeowners connect the barrel to their butter downspouts and use the barrel to collect and store rainwater.

Marples’ said that the water harvested can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including watering the lawn or plants, washing vehicles, and even topping up pools.

“With harder and dryer condition in summers, rain barrel can do wonders. With the amount of rain that is falling these days, it really does not take a lot of time to fill them [barrels] up,” she said.

Plants do well with the rainwater which contains no chlorine, unlike municipally treated water.

Encouraging the public to participate in the barrel sale, she added that the modern rain barrels are aesthetically pleasing and easy to install.

The barrels that will be available for purchase at the online sale will have a capacity of 208 litres with the ability to accommodate downspouts.

People would also be able to link two or more barrels for multi-barrel installations or redirect overflow away from foundations.

One of the key features of the barrels is the childproof lid and stable footprint, Marples said.

The items are available for purchase at enviroworld.ca/langley.

Since LEPS currently does not have storage available for those barrels, those who place an order must be able to pick up their barrel on Saturday, May 7, at the Township of Langley Operations Centre between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The centre is located at 4700 224th St.

For more information, people can call 604-532-3511 or visit www.leps.bc.ca

Drinking waterEnvironmentLangleyNature