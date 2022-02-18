Langley nursery to raise funds by sharpening tools for green thumbs

Local nursery inviting gardening enthusiasts to their tool sharpening event. Donations will benefit Langley Food Bank. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Local nursery inviting gardening enthusiasts to their tool sharpening event. Donations will benefit Langley Food Bank. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Local nursery inviting gardening enthusiasts to their tool sharpening event. Donations will benefit Langley Food Bank. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Local nursery inviting gardening enthusiasts to their tool sharpening event. Donations will benefit Langley Food Bank. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Pruning season is around the corner, and it’s time to fine-tune those dull gardening implements. A Langley nursery will help residents do just that while raising money for the local food bank.

Through their annual tool sharpening campaign, Cedar Rim Nursery invites residents to bring their tools into the store and have experts tune them for the upcoming gardening season.

The service will be provided for a minimum of $5 donation per tool. All proceeds will benefit the Langley Food Bank, said Amanda Trewarn, store manager. Last year the nursery raised $2,000 through the tool sharpening campaign, and this year they are hoping to raise at least the same amount.

Trewarn added that a lot of people in the community use the food bank’s services, and hence it was important to help them in any way possible.

“We wanted to give back to the community we live in,” she said.

The nursery has been hosting the yearly event for more than five years, with each year’s proceeds benefiting different local charities.

The event will start on Saturday. The service will be provided between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Feb 19, 20 and 21.

“We hope that the [food] bank will be able to put the money where they need it and help the community,” Trewarn added.

A win-win situation for everyone, Trewarn said that pruning season is coming, and residents will be able to get everything ready to work in their gardens.

“We hope people come out and support the campaign,” she said.

Cedar Rim Nursery is located at 7024 Glover Rd.

