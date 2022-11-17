Langley organizations gear up for blanket drives a little early this year

Gateway of Hope support worker Darren Skahl set out blankets and sleeping mat at the Langley shelter during a previous weather alert in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Cold winds and early snow in certain parts of the province have made some non-profits gear up for their annual blanket drives a little early this year.

Annually, hundreds of people donate warm clothing or blankets to help those living without a shelter.

Here are some of the blanket drives happening in and around Langley this year:

.

Rotary Club Clothing Drive

The Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunset will conduct its annual warm clothing drive on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Langley Senior Resource Centre, located at 20605 51B Ave.

John Meagher, club chair and other members of the club will be present from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to receive the donations.

The club has partnered with Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope Homeless Shelter to provide its residents with clothing, blankets, and sweaters for this sixth annual drive.

Public can also use the drive-thru option to drop off their donations.

As per Emmy Skates, the executive director of the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope the need for warm clothing has increased sharply at the shelter.

“We have had extremely cold winters the past couple of years, and we have seen more and more people in need of a winter jacket,” she said.

Meagher encouraged people to come out and donate.

“This warm clothing drive is a great way for us as a group to help those many people in need. If you are able to donate anything your generosity would be greatly appreciated,” he said.

.

28th annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive

Lower Mainland’s three real estate boards – the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB) – are joining hands together for a blanket drive and an online fundraiser.

The 28-year-old campaign, running from Monday, Sept. 14 to Monday, Sept. 21, invites public from all around Lower Mainland to donate clothing and blankets. In Langley, volunteer realtors will be present at seven location to collect and sort donations. These locations are:

1. HomeLife Benchmark Realty

Address: 6323 197th Street

Phone: 604-530-4141

2. Macdonald Realty

Address: 22424 Fraser Highway

Phone: 604-530-4111

3. Performance Power Play Realty

Address: 110-22196 50 Ave.

Phone: 604-533-3231

4. RE/MAX Treeland Realty

Address: 101-6337 198th Street

Phone: 604-533-3491

5. Royal LePage Wolstencroft

Address: 135-19664 64 Ave.

Phone: 604-530-0231

6. Sutton Group-West Coast

Address: 156-19653 Willowbrook Dr.

Phone: 604-533-3939

7. RE/MAX Lifestyles Realty

Address: C100-20178 96 Ave. Walnut Grove

Phone: 604-513-2300

Items we’re looking for include blankets, sleeping bags, warm clothing, coats, jeans, pants, sweaters, scarves, gloves, mitts, hats, socks (new), and underwear (new).

.

Homebuilders association drive for kids

About 60 member companies of Homebuilders Association Vancouver (HAVAN) will set up 78 drop-off locations across 14 Metro Vancouver municipalities. The ongoing drive runs until Thursday, Dec. 8, and will benefit the Lower Mainland and Surrey Christmas Bureaus.

The group is looking for new and gently used coats, scarves, gloves, blankets, unwrapped toys and gifts for children of all ages.

In Langley, people can drop-off donations at the following locations:

1. MNP LLP, Suite 620 – 1933 88th Avenue

2. Country Lumber Ltd. – 22538 Fraser Hwy

3. Infinity Properties Ltd. – A400, 20161- 86 Ave.

4. Morningstar Homes Ltd. – Suite 580 – 8621 201 Street

5. Formations Inc. – 27515 – 56 Avenue

There is also a wrap-party planned on Friday, Dec. 9 at Trail Appliances, 3388 Sweden Way, Richmond from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Filled with great festivities, food, music, and fun activities, the party on Friday, Dec. 9 is open for all to attend. Those interested in attending can register at https://havan.ca/event/coats-for-kids-2022/.

.

RELATED: 17-year old’s passion for community service receives support from dozens

READ MORE: Realtors Care Blanket Drive in support of Langley charities begins Monday

.

Charity and DonationsDonationHomelessLangleyWinter