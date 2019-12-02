Langley paws pose with Claus

Pictures with Santa were offered for pet owners and their pups on Sunday at MINI Langley

Local car dealership MINI Langley hosted a few mini – and not-so-mini – hounds and their owners on Sunday afternoon for a photography session.

Club OpenRoad facilitated the event and offered pictures with Santa Clause, with donations going to support Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

Joanna Ho, a representative with Club OpenRoad, said this was the first year the organized the furry photo shoot, but said the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“A pre-register email went out to all of our members and we got more than 70 RSVP’s, and that doens’t include drop-in’s we hope to have as well.” Ho said.

READ MORE: Langley shelter adoption event finds homes for more than two dozen animals

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people could drop in at 6025 Collection Dr., and donate a minimum of $10 to get a picture snapped by a professional pet photographer.

“We’ve been going to different OpenRoad auto dealers, in this case, MINI Langley, and asking the local animal shelters if they wanted to team up to put on an event,” Ho added. “We hope to raise around $1,200 for LAPS, with another 500 donated by Club OpenRoad.”

The day wasn’t exclusive to dogs either; a few felines were expected to drop in to have their meeting with the man in red as well.

Established in 2012, Club OpenRoad is a program that allows guests to earn points that can be redeemed towards new and used vehicle purchases.

Langley paws pose with Claus

