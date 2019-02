While photographing winter on the river, a local photographer was there when otters caught a fish.

Michele Broadfoot shared her photos of otters in the Fraser River in the Derby Reach area.

The otters were seen amid the river ice in early February. Thankfully, Langley’s Michele Broadfoot was able to get photos of the animals while she was along the banks of the river to photograph the ice. She was there for a nice surprise when one caught a fish.