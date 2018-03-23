Renocvated W.C. Blair Recreation Centre reopens on Sunday, March 25, 6:30 a.m.

Langley pool renovations completed

W.C. Blair Recreation Centre reopens on Sunday, March 25, 6:30 a.m.

W.C. Blair Recreation Centre will reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 25 and is ready to welcome back the community and make a splash through its freshly-added features.

W.C. Blair at 22200 Fraser Highway has been closed since last year while necessary maintenance work was done on the 31-year-old facility. A complete closure was required to ensure everyone’s safety, as all areas of the facility became construction zones.

The work is now nearly complete and the Township of Langley is ready to show residents all that the facility now has to offer.

“We truly appreciated everyone’s patience while the pool work was being done and the result will be well worth the wait,” said Township community recreation manager Lesley Visser.

“There is new tiling throughout the facility, as well as a number of fun new features and conveniences in place that users of all ages will appreciate.”

Visitors will notice a difference as soon as they pull in to the reconfigured parking lot and check in at the new front desk. Once inside, guests can enjoy updated change rooms that feature new tiles and fixtures, wider hallways, and the addition of a universal changing lounge that includes individual cubicles, some with their own showers.

The look and feel of the pool area has been updated with new tiles and permanent stairs for entering the pool, and a number of fun new water features have been added, including a climbing wall, water table, and soaker bucket.

Programs are set to resume and the fitness facilities will be open on Sunday. To learn more or sign up, visit tol.ca/wcblair.

New operating hours will be in place when the W.C. Blair Recreation Centre reopens, as the facility will close half an hour earlier throughout the week. New hours are Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, contact the Township of Langley’s Parks and Recreation Division at 604-533-6170 or prinfo@tol.ca.

Previous story
Langley spreads some love and happineess

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fire shuts down 232 Street in Langley

Traffic being re-routed following Langley structure fire

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong Abbotsford ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Doggers take down top two teams, capture peewee Langley Cup

Langley peewee hockey team had just one loss since middle of January

Hard work pays off in Titans’ Cup victory

Captain Tyler Sousa scores three goals in 1:53 to power Titans to victory in atom Langley Cup final

Good Time Guys bury Reapers in Langley Cup final

Young squad exceeds expectations, continues winning tradition in Langley Cup

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Langley pool renovations completed

W.C. Blair Recreation Centre reopens on Sunday, March 25, 6:30 a.m.

B.C. pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions from around B.C. for National Puppy Day 2018

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

BREAKING: B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

B.C. officials failed to tell Kiwis Fraser Health CEO had been fired in 2014

New Zealand spending scandal exposes Dr. Nigel Murray 2014 exit from B.C. job

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

Most Read

  • Langley spreads some love and happineess

    Kids and adults alike noted how they’ll make the world better during International Day of Happiness.

  • Langley pool renovations completed

    W.C. Blair Recreation Centre reopens on Sunday, March 25, 6:30 a.m.