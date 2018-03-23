Langley pool renovations completed

W.C. Blair Recreation Centre will reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 25 and is ready to welcome back the community and make a splash through its freshly-added features.

W.C. Blair at 22200 Fraser Highway has been closed since last year while necessary maintenance work was done on the 31-year-old facility. A complete closure was required to ensure everyone’s safety, as all areas of the facility became construction zones.

The work is now nearly complete and the Township of Langley is ready to show residents all that the facility now has to offer.

“We truly appreciated everyone’s patience while the pool work was being done and the result will be well worth the wait,” said Township community recreation manager Lesley Visser.

“There is new tiling throughout the facility, as well as a number of fun new features and conveniences in place that users of all ages will appreciate.”

Visitors will notice a difference as soon as they pull in to the reconfigured parking lot and check in at the new front desk. Once inside, guests can enjoy updated change rooms that feature new tiles and fixtures, wider hallways, and the addition of a universal changing lounge that includes individual cubicles, some with their own showers.

The look and feel of the pool area has been updated with new tiles and permanent stairs for entering the pool, and a number of fun new water features have been added, including a climbing wall, water table, and soaker bucket.

Programs are set to resume and the fitness facilities will be open on Sunday. To learn more or sign up, visit tol.ca/wcblair.

New operating hours will be in place when the W.C. Blair Recreation Centre reopens, as the facility will close half an hour earlier throughout the week. New hours are Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, contact the Township of Langley’s Parks and Recreation Division at 604-533-6170 or prinfo@tol.ca.