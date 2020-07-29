Langley Pride to be celebrated with signs, posters, and online support Aug. 7 and 8

COVID-19 halted what would have been Langley’s first official Pride event at McLeod Athletic Park

Posters are available for download on Langley Pride Fest’s website to display on Aug. 7 and 8. (Langley Pride/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Though physical plans for Langley’s first official pride festival have changed due to COVID-19, event organizers are still asking residents to take part and celebrate the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Committee member Stacey Wakelin said Langley Pride is encouraging the community to get in the spirit by decorating homes or businesses.

“As a committee, we recognize that Pride is still an important statement of love and support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, that still faces discrimination all too often,” Wakelin said. “Taking part as a community, also makes a statement that discrimination and hate has no place in Langley.”

The initial event at McLeod Athletic Park was described as a family-friendly gathering to promote inclusion and equality for the LGBTQ2S+ community with entertainment and opportunities for community groups to take part.

Langley Pride is inviting people to display Pride flags and rainbow signs in their homes, offices, and vehicles on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8.

Seven free posters are available for download at langleypridefest.ca including four banners for homes or businesses and three tailored to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

“Langley Pride Fest is happy to provide you or your business with a poster, if printing isn’t accessible,” Wakelin added. “To arrange for poster delivery, call Stacey 778-808-8954 or langleypridefest@gmail.com.”

The winning participant with the best Langley Pride decoration or celebratory video on social media will earn a Langley Shop Local Gift Basket worth $100.

Langley Pride is additionally sponsoring a flag raising at Langley City Hall on Friday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m., which the public is invited to attend, given they comply with social distancing rules.

Langley Pride’s physical celebration has been rescheduled for summer of 2021.

Most Pride-related events, including Vancouver Pride Festival, have turned to virtual means by streaming entertainment and its annual parade online.

People can visit langleypridefest.ca for more information on the local celebration and updates from the committee.

