Langley principal celebrated with “Kindness Bench”

Joanne Rempel, principal of Dorothy Peacock Elementary, retires after 21 years at school

A long-time educator is heading on permanent summer vacation after spending forty years teaching in the Langley School district.

Joanne Rempel is retiring at the end of July, having served a principal and vice-principal at Dorothy Peacock Elementary since it’s conception in 1998.

“The kids are amazing,” Rempel said. “I have been blessed, what can I say? Such an amazing staff… and lots of memories.”

Rempel made the commute from Vancouver every morning during those 40 years where she lives and even earned her education and masters degree at UBC.

“I started my career at Murrayville Elementary and taught around at a few schools – Peterson Road Elementary. Murrayville was just torn down, so that means it’s time to go,” Rempel joked.

Rempel evidently touched many lives in the community, as one parent sent the Langley Advance Times a reflection on her work with students.

Read more: Dorothy Peacock kids walked for new playground

“She [Rempel] is a gifted, caring teacher who treats the children in her care as if there were own. She [Rempel] is devoted to the school and the children who go there. She [Rempel] always seems to know the names of everyone of the 450 plus children, their problems dreams and needs.”

A special multi-coloured bench titled the “Kindness Bench” was installed at Dorothy Peacock in Rempel’s honor with the painted inscription “kindness is like a rainbow, it brightens your day.” A small plaque with Rempel’s name and years spent at the school were also included.

Rempel said she is open to the idea of substituting if the district did ever need some help. After officially wrapping up the school year, the principal plans to spend her time volunteering and helping out in the community.

“Langley is an incredible community,” Rempel said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better

