Langley principal waxes legs in honour of students cancer fundraising

Students at Alice Brown Elementary cheered Wednesday as their principal had his legs waxed in honour of their big fundraising total for cancer research charities.

Michael Carlyle winced as waxing strips were ripped off his legs during a special assembly to thank the student body for raising a total of $3,252.38 this September. The money will be split between the Terry Fox Foundation and Cops for Cancer.

“I’m a little sad to see how excited you are to be inflicting pain on me, but it’s for a very good cause, and I don’t mind doing something like this for all the hard work you have shown to support two amazing foundations and people who do a lot of work to one day cure cancer,” said Carlyle. “It’s something that will affect all of us in our lifetime, through friends, through family.”

Carlyle noted he was impressed that so much was raised from a relatively small elementary school, with just 280 students.

“That’s over 10 bucks a kid!” he said.

It’s a big jump from last year, when the school raised more than $2,200. This year the goal was $2,500.

Cpl. Craig van Herk of the Langley RCMP was on hand to egg on the students, asking which leg should be waxed. He decided they should wax both legs – one for Cops for Cancer, one for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Parent Dana Bishop volunteered to do the actual leg waxing.

“It hurts, but it hurts a little bit less with someone who knows what they’re doing,” noted Carlyle.

After the leg waxing, some students also got a chance to pie one another in the face as a reward for fundraising.

Alice Brown Elementary principal Michael Carlyle got some dubious support from Cpl. Craig van Herk during leg waxing for a cancer fundraiser Wednesday, Oct. 9. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Cpl. Craig van Herk wipes tears from principal Michael Carlyle’s eyes during the leg waxing. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)