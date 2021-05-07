Matthew Klar and Gerry Wiesner handled grill duties for the Adult Day Program hot dog sale on May 7, 2021 in front of the program office on 56th Avenue and 203rd Street. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Matthew Klar and Gerry Wiesner handled grill duties for the Adult Day Program hot dog sale on May 7, 2021 in front of the program office on 56th Avenue and 203rd Street. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley program fires up the grill Friday for hot dog sale

Adult Day Program helps seniors and people with disabilities to remain more independent

They brought out their top dogs and were only in a pickle when the skies looked like rain, but still managed to give passersby plenty of food for thought.

The Adult Day Program of the Langley Seniors Resource Society fired up the barbecue for a hot dog sale Friday in front of the program office at 20256 56th Ave. rom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kitchen staff from the society’s seniors centre at 20605 51B Ave. headed over to the day program location to fire up the grills while day program staff were on hand to chat with the public about the services offered.

The office provides a range of activities, funded primarily through Fraser Health, for seniors and adults with disabilities so they can remain more independent.

In addition to providing recreation, the program offers care by various health professionals, meal assistance, transportation to and from the office, a caregivers support group, and the hydrosound bathing program for those unable to get into and out of tubs and showers safely.

Seniors

Melissa Vandergenderen, Sandeep Chahal, Niole Garfias and Sheela Veloo had fun attracting passersby to the hot dog sale downtown Friday, May 7, 2021. The event raised funds for the Langley Seniors Resource Society Adult Day Program. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Melissa Vandergenderen, Sandeep Chahal, Niole Garfias and Sheela Veloo had fun attracting passersby to the hot dog sale downtown Friday, May 7, 2021. The event raised funds for the Langley Seniors Resource Society Adult Day Program. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

