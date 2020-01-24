Langley ranks second in Canada for most popular city for Chinese food

A recent report by the food website Chef’s Table claims Langley ranks in as the second largest consumers of Chinese Food in Canada. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley is Canada’s second most popular city for Chinese cuisine, according to a new report on ethnic eats in Canada by the international food and recipe website Chef’s Pencil.

The report is based on Google Trends data, a source of consumer trends data. How it works is that Google provides data on a range of topics, including national cuisines, and allocates a score that indicates the level of interest in the topic.

Google then counts how often they are used in countries, regional areas, towns and cities relative to all local searches and allocates a popularity score.

Georgiana Mihaila, a spokesperson for Chef’s Pencil, said the project was conducted to further explore the diversity of the country.

“What drove us is how diverse Canada is and we were curious to see how that is reflected in people’s taste when it comes to food,” Mihaila explained.

What Chef’s Pencil found through the Google searches was different Canadian dining preferences, including what consumers are eating, buying, and researching in Langley.

Chinese topped the local list, followed by Italian, Thai, Indian, and Mexican.

“It doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the high population of people in the area who are of Chinese decent,” Mihaila added.

But that list goes even further, breaking down the most frequently feasted upon foods all over Canada, hence Langley’s number two Chinese title, as well as the number five consumer in all of the country for Mexican dishes.

Nationally, Google cited Vancouver as Canada’s capital of Mexican cuisine and Richmond as the country’s number one city for Chinese food.

“We hope the findings give more confidence to small business entrepreneurs who are considering pursuing a dream to open a small ethnic restaurant,” Mihaila explained. “It can tell them what people are looking for and if there is a need for that type of cusine.”

Google searches for dozens of different cities were looked at through the project; further results can be found at www.chefspencil.com.

