Langley RCMP and ICBC reminds people to #LeaveYourPhoneAlone

Volunteers, ICBC road safety coordinators, and RCMP personnels came together to take part in operation Hang Up - a province wide initiative to remind people to not use phone driving. (twitter/@RoadSafetyLea)

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Langley RCMP joined hands with ICBC’s Langley road safety unit to take part in operation Hang Up – a one-day enforcement blitz to spread awareness about distracted driving.

The Langley operation was part of a province-wide distracted driving education and enforcement campaign, which ran in 20-plus communities. Langley RCMP was joined by ICBC road safety and community coordinators and cell watch volunteers, who reminded drivers of the message – #LeaveYourPhoneAlone.

About 12 volunteers and community coordinators in Langley gathered near 200th St. and Willowbrook Drive with sign boards that said ‘no phones while driving.’

ICBC volunteers and concerned citizens used the hashtag across social media channels to spread the message.

Distracted driving is the second leading contributor to fatal crashes in B.C., behind speed and ahead of impaired driving, and is the top contributor in police-reported injury crashes.

Yesterday’s Operation Hang Up, a one day enforcement blitz, saw 20+ communities in BC driving home the message to #LeaveYourPhoneAlone. Thanks to everyone involved and a special shout out to @RoadSafetyKaron for assisting in Langley. #EyesFwdBC pic.twitter.com/5HME3upEkb — RoadSafetyLea (@RoadSafetyLea) September 30, 2022

