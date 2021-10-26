Pedestrians crossing the road in poor weather conditions (Aldergrove Star files)

Langley RCMP hand out reflectors in Aldergrove

More pedestrians are involved in accidents from October to January

As the weather changes and daylight hours decrease, Langley RCMP and the Township of Langley are urging drivers to be extra careful.

Almost 44 per cent of crashes involving pedestrians happen between October and January, due to poor visibility.

On Monday, Oct. 25, Langley RCMP were handing out reflectors in Aldergrove.

“We wanted to hand out reflectors and remind pedestrians to wear bright clothes in the morning and evening when it’s dark,” said Const. Colter.

In B.C., 79 per cent to crashes involving pedestrians happen at intersections, whether it’s from poor visibility or drivers not paying attention.

Tips for safe walking

  • Be careful at intersections. Watch for drivers turning left or right through the crosswalk
  • Always use crosswalks and follow the pedestrian signs and traffic signals
  • Make eye contact with drivers, as it’s hard to see pedestrians when visibility is poor in fall and winter
  • Remove your headphones and take a break from your phone while crossing the road
  • Be as reflective as possible to make it easier for drivers to see you in wet weather, at dusk and at night

Pedestrians can find reflective vests, jacket zippers, and more, at local stores such as Canadian Tire or Walmart.

People can learn more about pedestrian and road safety online.

