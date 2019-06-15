People come with costumes and a thirst for local vino at the Annual Campbell Valley Wine Run. (Langley Advance Times files).

Langley readies to race for wine

Campbell Valley Wine Run announces new route for yearly fundraiser

They come in costume and they come for wine.

The 7th Annual Campbell Valley Wine Run will commence this fall and early-bird tickets are available now.

The traditional 15 km run route and 5 km walk welcomes participants to come out and compete while raising funds towards the Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA).

Read more: costumed runners. walkers stroll rural Langley in search of wine

Event founder and organizer Patrick Murphy said over $100,000 has been raised for the PRDA since the event’s conception.

Attracting roughly 400 participants every year – many of whom show their spirit for wine with an array of themed costumes – routes start and end at High Point Equestrian Centre.

Covering Campbell Valley Park between Township 7, Chaberton Estate Winery, and Vista D’Oro, the run will feature entertainment, a free barbecue, and a much anticipated selection of local wines.

This year, all participating wineries will be available for tastings and wine purchases along each of the different routes.

An additional 11 km route has also been added for people to have an in-between option run or walk.

Prizes for best costume will be awarded, including the top prize of a Mountain Tour Helicopter ride through Sky Helicopters.

Campbell Valley Wine Run & Walk tickets start at $75 if bought before August 1st.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 22nd with tickets available on www.eventbrite.ca

