Langley resident Sascia Sahota competes in 2019’s Mrs. B.C. Pageant. (Miss BC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley resident vies for Mrs. BC title

Sascia Sahota competes in Fort Langley at province-wide beauty pageant

For Sascia Sahota, it was her unique background that influenced her to enter this years Miss BC Pageant. Sahota’s goal at the July 1st showcase is to represent diversity and celebrate people’s differences.

“I’ve had times in my life where I’ve faced great adversity,” explained Sahota. “Both as a woman and as a woman of colour, but I have pushed myself to maintain my integrity, learn from my mistakes and better myself and strive to inspire others around me to do the same.”

The Langley resident comes from Danish and Bermudian descent and is a contestent in the Mrs. BC category which is open only to married women.

Sahota’s athletic upbringing has led her to promote an active lifestyle while a career in the modelling and film industry has caused her encourage others to stay positive and to pursue their dreams.

“My passion is to encourage youth and inspire them to pursue their dreams, no matter how small or big,” Sahota said. “I believe that when you set your mind upon a goal, you can and will achieve it!”

Today, Sahota works with her husband Ryan in communications at Pacific Charted Advisors and will compete in the Mrs. BC Pageant for the first time.

“I feel honoured to be a part of Mrs. BC because their values align with my own. I celebrate women and girls from all backgrounds. Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and it starts from within,” Sahota said.

The annual pageant partners with the Canadian Cancer Society to help raise funds for their “Cops for Cancer” program with the RCMP.

Read more: VIDEO: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Throughout the weekend June 29 to July 1, contestants will be trained in various genres to face the panel of judges, receive life-skills training, and attend the grand finale showcase.

Each contestant will present a personal expression of sports wear and an evening gown. They will also conduct a private interviews with a judging panel and an on-stage interview with the public.

“I value being beautiful on the inside and letting that flow outwards,” Sahota added. “Beauty to me is defined by having a kind soul and a good heart, helping others and being true to yourself.”

The Miss BC finale will be held on Monday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Chief Sepass Theatre in the Langley Fine Arts School.

Fifty-two contestants will compete in a variety of different categories including Miss BC, Miss Teen BC, Jr. Miss BC, and Mrs. BC.

People can visit www.missbc.ca for more information.

