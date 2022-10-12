Keith Heinonen will share his $500,000 prize from the Sept. 27 Lotto Max draw with another winner from Okanagan. (Submitted photo/BCLC Lotto)

Langley resident wins Lotto Max prize

‘I will be smart with the money’

Langley’s Keith Heinonen was in awe when he learnt about his lottery win. The $500,000 prize from the Sept. 27 Lotto Max draw will be shared with another winner from Okanagan.

“I was at home and when I checked the Lotto app, it didn’t register at first,” recalled Heinonen. “I thought ‘is it real?’ and jumped up and thought I had to tell some people.”

The Langley resident called his dad first to share news of his win and then his best friend when his dad didn’t answer.

“I called my dad first, but he didn’t answer, so I called my best friend and told him I had to go over to his house to tell him something.

There were high-fives involved.”

Heinonen is excited to purchase a new car and have more financial freedom.

The Langley resident described his feeling as “surreal.”

“It feels great… I am going to be smart with the money,” he added.

Heinonen purchased his winning ticket from the Circle-K on 200 Street in Langley.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $137 million from Lotto Max.

