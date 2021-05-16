Langley residents invited to partake in Alzheimer walk anytime during May

The annual fundraising walk has pivoted with participants doing the walk at their convenience

The number of Canadians with dementia is expected to rise and will increase health care costs. (Alzheimer Society of BC)

Langley residents can join the thousands of British Columbians walking their own way for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. People can do it anytime during May when it’s convenient.

Participants simply set themselves a walking or fitness challenge for this month, while fundraising to support Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services. Participants are encouraged to get creative and ensure their plans to participate adhere to current provincial health guidelines.

An online celebration on the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Facebook account starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30 will end the month of activity.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has registered for the Walk so far, and are impressed by the adaptability and innovation they have displayed when it comes to supporting British Columbians on the dementia journey,” said Cathryn France, director of resource development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“The funds they raise are instrumental to ensuring that people affected by dementia have the tools to live their best life possible. With dementia numbers rising, more supports are needed, and we urge all Langley residents to consider taking part in this event.”

The Society is currently running a promotion to recognize the work of fundraisers. For every $100 they raise between the time they register and 11:59 p.m. on May 30, they will receive one entry in a draw to win a $1,000 VISA gift card.

Residents who are unable to take part in the month of activity can register for an online auction in support of the event at alzbc.org/auction. Running until noon on Monday, May 31, the auction features a hockey stick signed by Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat, hotel stays, winery tours and more.

To learn more about the event, or to register and start fundraising, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.

