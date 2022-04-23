Langley residents join hands for Clean Up Langley Day

With spring in full swing, Township of Langley invited families, individuals, businesses, and community groups to roll up their sleeves and take part in Clean Up Langley Day.

Celebrated as a Township of Langley tradition, the event took place Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations across the municipality.

“After a two-year hiatus, we’re excited to reintroduce Clean Up Langley Day to the community,” said Mallory Palliyaguru, Township of Langley sustainability program specialist. “Not only does the event help keep our community litter-free, it’s also a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air with friends and neighbours while making a positive impact on the place we call home.”

In total, four groups registered for the initiative, covering four different locations.

READ MORE: Earth Day celebrations to take place in Langley’s Douglas Park

One such group that was out in Williams Park was EB Horsman & Son, a wholesaler of electrical goods. The team included about 10 employees and seven-year-old Ellie Roest, daughter of one of the team members.

Other locations included Langley Lane Greenway, Langley Meadows Community School, and 20030 82 Avenue.

The Horsman team participated in the cleanup to celebrate Earth Day, which was on Friday, April 22.

Little Ellie, who actively took part in the clean up was excited to learn about environment and Earth Day.

“I am teaching her [Ellie] to take care of the environment. We want to take good care of the park,” said Katie Roest, a local resident and Ellie’s mother.

When the Township of Langley proposed the idea of residents participating in the cleanup effort, many groups were quick to join.

RELATED: QUIZ: How much do you know about Earth Day?

Some members of the public even became a cleanup captain by hosting the event and encouraging others to join.

Litter collection and all necessary supplies, such as garbage bags, gloves, safety vests, and garbage pickers were supplied by the Township to those who registered by Thursday, April 14.

Clean Up Langley Day is part of the Township of Langley’s Adopt-a-Program, a stewardship program that invites residents and organizations to undertake a cleanup once or on a recurring basis. Those who were unable to take part in Clean Up Langley Day but would like to organize a cleanup effort can visit tol.ca/adopt.

.

Communitycommunity profileLangleyVolunteer