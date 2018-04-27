Councillor Petrina Arnason gave out the Upcycle Design Challenge awards on Thursday evening. Shirley Sawatsky won for her little lending library, chosen in the challenge category. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Langley residents turn trash into treasure and earn some nice coin

The Upcycle Design Challenge was a contest to reuse and repurpose items destined for the landfill.

They had pop can pull tabs woven together to make a dragon’s wing, a rug made from small strips of old clothing, pine cones and a picture frame combined to make art, and more thought-provoking uses for what most people would see as garbage.

The people who made the objects on display for the Upcycle Design Challenge 2018 turned items destined for the dump into arts, crafts and practical items for everyday use.

“This is our sixth year,” said Krista Daniszewski, the sustainable programs specialist for Langley Township. “Every single year I’m continually impressed with the creativity.… This contest is all about inspiring to think about waste differently,” she said.

The winners of the annual contest by Langley Township in partnership with the Langley Arts Council were announced at a reception Thursday evening.

• Best in Show: Robert Maitland for his six-foot tall dragon. He wins $300.

Most people would work with metal if they decided to make a six-foot dragon. Maitland, who works at a plastics manufacturing firm, decided to challenge himself.

“I figured I’d try something different and work with plastic,” he explained.

The main body was a PVC t-joint. For the eyes, he used LEDs and hot tub jets.

Last year he made a piece that had a small dragon made of metal. He received a runner up prize.

“I decided to upscale it. You know, go big or go home,” he said.

• Most Practical: Jelena Nicolato. Her coffee table was made with a glass top and metal parts base. Her prize is $150.

• Best Use of Challenge Material: Shirley Sawatsky, for her little free library, which featured reuse of a cabinet and other pieces to make a free lending library. That won her $200.

• Best Youth: Justin Pilon. To practice welding he assembled various metal parts into a rat rod car sculpture and won $150.

• People’s Choice: Wayne Wishart. This grandfather made a miniature tractor for his grandkids. He won a $500 Willowbrook Gift Card provided by the shopping centre for the prize voted on by the public.

The challenge material contest asks entrants to reuse a particular item. This year it was furniture since that tends to be larger and least likely to be recycled.

The entries are on display at Willowbrook Shopping Centre until April 30.

 

Welding practice earned Justin Pilon the $150 prize in the youth category for the Upcycle Design Challenge. His award was presented by Township Councillor Petrina Arnason. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Township Councillor Petrina Arnason presented the top prize to Robert Maitland at an awards reception Thursday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Guild members answer call for ‘Quilts for Humboldt’
Next story
VIDEO: Extreme Home Repair team set to revamp ‘house of the undone’

Just Posted

Langley residents turn trash into treasure and earn some nice coin

The Upcycle Design Challenge was a contest to reuse and repurpose items destined for the landfill.

Life sentence handed to killer of young Langley man

Russell Bidesi killed Brad McPherson in 2011 and the family has been waiting for justice.

Aldergrove Secondary celebrates 60 years

High school hosts open house on Saturday, May 12

Aldergrove water spray park expands

Free children’s play area to take in former swimming pool site

July temperatures in April in Langley, B.C. South Coast

Sixteen heat records fell across the province on April 26

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Homes for the homeless pop up at site of Vancouver tent city

Sugar Mountain tent city was shut down by the city over health and safety concerns in December

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Most Read