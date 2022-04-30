Stolen bunny butt back to original spot at Langley restaurant

Haven Kitch + Bar Langley is a family owned restaurant, which posted about the stolen taxidermy bunny butt on their Instagram channel. The post went viral and a number of people requested the staff to release the video of the bunny bandit. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Following an ultimatum shared through a viral social media post, the bunny butt bandit finally returned the taxidermy rabbit butt he stole from a Langley restaurant.

Haven Kitchen + Bar has confirmed that they have received the showpiece, which is now back to its original spot – adding to the facility’s Alice in the Wonderland themed wall.

In a recently released video footage on the restaurant’s Instagram page, a man can be seen walking to the entryway at 7 am and cautiously putting the bunny butt showpiece outside the door. The staff covered the person’s face with a bunny emoji to conceal his identity.

The family-owned eatery had issued an ultimatum on Thursday, stating that if the thief does not return the bunny butt within 48 hours, they will post video footage of the heist on their social media accounts.

The post gained the attention of many internet users, with followers requesting the staff to release the clip on social media. To many’s disappointment, the bunny was returned, and the eatery celebrated the comeback via another social media post.

“Guess who’s back? Back again! �� #bunnygate2022 came to a conclusion at 7:00 a.m. this morning. The hostage was returned in one piece (minus its previously broken leg from a prior incident),” read the post.”

Adding that there are no hard feelings, Haven Kitchen + Bar has promised the first round of beers to the “gentlemen” and his friends on their next visit.

