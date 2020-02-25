Langley retirees reflect on childhood bullying experiences before Pink Shirt Day

Residents of Magnolia Gardens Care Centre in Langley, Helga Veronesi, Helga Doetz, Margaret Stannard, Elayna Dijkman, Hugh Murray dawn pink felt T-shirts ahead of Pink Shirt Day. (Janice Miller/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Residents at a Langley retirement home started the week by reflecting on experiences of being bullying as young children ahead of Pink Shirt Day.

Bullying is something residents at Magnolia Gardens Care Centre remember experiencing in school, said Janice Miller, a marketing partner with Seniors Living.

In support of the anti-bullying campaign on Wednesday (Feb. 26) a group of residents crafted pink felt T-shirts.

Resident Helga Veronesi recalls she and her sister being bullied be neighbourhood children on their way to school, said Miller.

“She is still thankful that her father and their family dog, Doris, helped put an end to the bullying with a gentle but firm intervention,” she added.

This year’s theme for annual Pink Shirt Day is “Lift each other up.”

“Bullying is something that transcends ages. Pink shirts are a great reminder to everyone to be kind,” said Elayna Dijkman, recreation coordinator at Magnolia Gardens.

