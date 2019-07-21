Langley – revving up for the cause

Two local cancer patients receive a bit of financial aid from a recent Langley charity car show

The car show is held in memory of Godfrey Hamon, a friend of Lori’s father, Ken, who helped found the car show. The two men were regulars at the cafe now called Brogan’s. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

A Langley man with stomach cancer and an Abbotsford woman with brain cancer – both stage 4 – will benefit from the money raised by an annual car show held last weekend in Langley City.

The second annual Brogan’s Diner Fight Against Cancer Car Show raised $2,900 for the cause. And, this year that money is being divided between Crystal Davies and James Meredith, explained event organizer Lori Johnson.

“Anything we can raise to help someone with cancer is a success in my books,” Johnson said, noting cheques are being presented to the two recipients tonight (Sunday, July 21).

Money was raised through raffles, a 50/50 draw, $15 car registration fees, and a suggested donation of $10 for burgers and fries.

More than 70 custom and classic cars turned out for the show in the Highland Plaza parking lot on Sunday, July 14. While the number of cars were up compared to the inaugural year, the number of spectators and amount of donations were down, Johnson confirmed.

In year one, the car show raised $3,700 that was distributed to three local families.

Despite the drop in numbers, she said efforts are already in the works to host the third annual car show.

“We’re definitely going to do it again,” Johnson said. The date is already booked for Sunday, July 12, 2020.

A BIT OF HISTORY: New Langley City car show raises coin for families living with cancer

Money for this year’s recipients is being used for very different ways, she elaborated.

Davies is expected to use the funds towards a cancer treatment not available in Canada. Friends are currently fundraising for her, including through a GoFundMe account, to send her to Mexico for an immunity therapy.

RELATED STORY: Online fundraiser underway for Abbotsford woman with brain cancer

Meredith, on the other hand, is expected to use his money to regain his mobility by getting his scooter repaired.

Either way, Langley’s classic car collector Bill Casey said he was glad to come out with his 1926 Chevrolet one-ton and especially happy to help raise money for the cause.

He too has cancer, and understand a bit about the impact the disease can have on people’s lives.

The 76-year-old Brookswood man was diagnosed with multi-myeloma in 2014 and has undergone chemotherapy and radiation – the latest radiation treatment earlier this year.

He was too sick to make it out to last year’s Brogan’s Diner car show. But, thanks to marijuana pills, he’s stopped losing all his hair, is finally keeping down his weight, and is feeling well enough that he’s again able to pursue his passion for car collecting and restoration.

He wasn’t about to miss the local charity show, this time around, Casey insisted.

He’s in the process of restoring a 1946 Chev, but it was his old farm vehicle he brought to Brogan’s last weekend.

The retired truck driver had been eying this vehicle since he first spotted it at a feed lot in Cranbrook more than four decades ago.

During the subsequent years, he pestered the owner religiously, saying he wanted the truck. The man, Ed, simply replied that Casey couldn’t have it until he died. Years later, he in fact willed it to Casey.

Made out of more wood than metal, this black truck in near original condition attracted a “huge” fair amount of attention from show spectators and fellow collectors alike – wherever Casey takes it.

During last weekend’s show, for instance, it won the people’s choice award – as selected by his fellow collectors.

He typically attends a dozen or so shows each year between Hope and North Vancouver – trailering the collector vehicle to any shows outside of Langley, noting it only does a maximum of 40 miles an hour.

“Everyone gravitates to it. Everyone just enjoys it,” Casey boasted, noting he gets asked hundreds of different questions, including if he built it himself.

The 1926 has actually been used in a few films too, the owner boasted, including A Christmas Carol 3 and 1922, plus the TV series, The Man in the High Castle.

“ When it goes somewhere, people are just starring at it,” he added, noting he has the original purchase documents and the owners manual to go along with it.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Bill Casey’s pride and joy is his 1926 Chev one-ton that he received from a feed lot operator he befriended in Cranbrook years ago. Even four-year-old Lily Grace and her father, Robert, of Cloverdale took a close look at the vehicle. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)