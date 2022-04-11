Langley Rotarians extend helping hand to Ukrainians

Donations needed to pay for 40-ft. container to be shipped to the war-torn country

Ukrainian Rotary Clubs have received 25 shipments from the International non-profit organization since 1993. Members of the local Rotary Clubs, too have volunteered in the past to assist in the loading process. (Langley Advance Times)

Langley and other Lower Mainland Rotary Clubs are extending a helping hand to war-torn Ukraine from miles away.

A 40-foot shipping container currently near Port Coquitlam is ready to be loaded with medical supplies and other items, which will be shipped to Rotary Clubs in Poland.

“The Rotarians in Poland will ensure each and every item is delivered to Ukraine and reaches to those in need,” said Wayne Crossen of Rotary Club of Langley Central.

In addition to his club, members of Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise and Rotary Club of Langley will join the Lower Mainland network of Rotarians, forming a team of 25 volunteers.

The loading will be done on April 16, and the container will be craned onto the ship on April 17.

The renting cost of the container is yet to be paid, and Crossen welcomed community members to show support by donating to Rotary World Help, a parent non-profit organization, funding the $10,000 transportation cost.

If the money is not received before the deadline, Crossen said Rotarians would chip in and make it happen by all means.

Those who donate will receive Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) tax receipts.

“It is heartening to see so many Canadians stepping forward to assist Ukrainians in their time of need,” Crossen said.

The four Rotary Clubs in Langley are among the many Lower Mainland Rotary Clubs which have supported Rotary World Health since its inception.

Rotary World Help was started in 1992 when Rotary sent a delegation of Rotarians to the former Soviet Union to assist with establishing the first Rotary Club in Kyiv in Ukraine. The delegates saw the state of the medical facilities and decided to find a way to help.

Interestingly, the first container shipped was in 1993 to Kyiv in Ukraine, and to date, that country has received 25 shipments from the international non-profit organization.

For more information, people can visit rotaryworldhelp.com.

