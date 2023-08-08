Langley rotary clubs launch 4th annual 50/50 raffle

Tickets can be bought online or at in-person sale sites

Ticket sales have started for the fourth annual Rotary Mega Draw, a 50/50 raffle that, if it sells out, will mean upwards of $200,000 for one lucky winner and money for local charities. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The four Langley Rotary Clubs have launched their fourth annual Mega 50/50 draw to raise money for local charities.

Jeff Morfitt, chairperson of the draw, said the clubs hope to reach a total of $400,000 this year, through the raffle.

“Our goal is to try and [sell out],” he said. “We are about 10 per cent ahead of sales compared to last year.”

Half the jackpot will go to the winner and half will go to charities supported by the four Rotary Clubs in Langley. The beneficiaries have included Langley Hospice Society, Foundry Langley, Starfish Backpack Program, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Langley, and others.

“We not only do it as an obligation, but because that’s what Rotary does,” Morfitt said.

”The money from the draw gets split between the clubs in Langley, and they each get to decide what they get to do with that within the requirements of BC Gaming and all four clubs give that money back into community organizations,” he explained.

Rotarians John Peters and Brian Lott organized live sales of tickets on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13:

– Aug. 12, Krause Berry Farm during the Langley Hospice butterfly release from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Aug. 12 and 13, Otter Co-op Retail Store from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Aug. 13, Save-On-Foods in Walnut Grove from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– Aug. 13, Thunderbird Equestrian Centre from 12 to 4 p.m.

Volunteers will also be at RibFest, a three-day event that starts on Friday, Aug. 18 at McLeod Athletic Park at 11 a.m.

Morfitt expects a surge in ticket sales at RibFest, which runs until Sunday, Aug. 20.

“There’s so much needed, it just never ends,” he commented on the support local organizations need after the pandemic.

Morfitt added that he enjoys calling the winner for the draw.

“I think every time in our draw, certainly the last two years, the people who have won really needed the money and it made a difference for them,” Morfitt shared.

Last year, the winner won $142,800 from the Mega draw.

Raffle tickets can also be purchased online at langleyrotarymegadraw.com.

A single ticket is $20, three-ticket bundles are $50, and an eight-ticket bundle is $100.

The deadline to purchase a raffle ticket is the last day of RibFest, Sunday, Aug. 20, at midnight. A winner will be drawn on Aug. 30 at noon.

RELATED: Winner of Rotary Clubs of Langley $142,900 50-50 draw didn’t believe it at first

READ ALSO: Babes & Bullies annual fundraiser returns in honour of beloved pitbull Marvin

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EventsfundraiserLangleyRotary