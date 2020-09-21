Langley Rotary volunteers Mike Brown (L) and Brian Lott (R ) set up their fundraising table at Save-On Foods, Fraser Highway and 201st on Sunday, Sept. 20 to promote ticket sales for the Langley Rotary 50/50 MEGA Draw. (Pauline Buck/Special to The Star)

Langley rotary volunteers take to the streets to promote lottery fundraiser

Local clubs have raised $17,000 so far for 50/50 lottery

The four Langley Rotary clubs have launched their 50/50 MEGA Draw lottery – which will see a grand prize winner receiving up to $100,000.

Langley Rotary chair Pauline Buck said the lottery’s total ticket sales up to Sept. 21st are slightly more than $17,000.

“We’re grateful for the support this campaign has been receiving from the local community. But with only 10 weeks to go, we need to raise approximately another $183,000, or $18,000 a week, to reach our $200,000. goal,” she noted.

Rotary Club of Langley, Central, Sunrise, and Aldergrove – plus the Rotaract Club – will split the other half to be used to continue supporting community needs and projects as well as helping replace fundraising activities cancelled by COVID-19.

Langley Rotary volunteers Mike Brown and Brian Lott were set up at a table at the Save-On Foods on Fraser Highway and 201st this past Sunday, Sept. 20, to promote ticket sales.

Lott said the pair raised just over $1,000 in four hours.

Sales close Nov. 30 and can be made in person or online at https://langleyrotary50-50.rafflenexus.com.

READ MORE: Langley Rotary Clubs launch lottery worth $200,000

Langley Rotary volunteers will be back at the Fraser Highway & 201st Save-On this Thursday, Sept, 24, and tentatively at Otter Co-op, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27.

Look for them around community, including Aldergrove at the start of October.

