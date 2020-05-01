A Salvation Army church – The Willows – hosted a ‘drop off and drive on’ food bank donation collection in place of its usual Sunday service on April 26, 2020 to help families how have been impacted by the current coronavirus crisis. (Andrea Petkau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Salvation Army church hosts ‘drop off and drive on’ event for food bank

The Willows Church held a food drive in place of Sunday service

Community members rallied around a Langley church over the weekend to help raise more than $500 in cash donations and a truck load of food donations for a local food bank and the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope.

Andrea Petkau with The Salvation Army Church – The Willows – alongside other team members “challenged the congregation to do a ‘drop off and drive on’ food bank donation collection at [their] pastor’s home in place of their Sunday morning church service.

Langley Food Bank says more than 50 new families have joined since COVID-19 pandemic began

“We brought The Salvation Army emergency and disaster services truck and collected donations,” she said. “We managed to fill the truck with 18 full boxes of donated non-perishables, diapers and wipes, and collected $550 in cash donations.”

Petkau stressed how important it is to donate to a food bank as families have been impacted by layoffs and job loss, she told the Langley Advance Times.

“Hoping by sharing we can stir up some love for Langley and encourage people to give back,” she said.

LangleySalvation Army

Aldergrove Rotary pledges $2,500 in gift cards for food bank families

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Right lane is blocked

Realtors rally community together to feed Langley's hungry

Two weekends in a row, a food drive will be held at Wolstencroft Realty to help Langley Food Bank

Aldergrove Rotary pledges $2,500 in gift cards for food bank families

Aldergrove club choses to tackle local hunger with matching COVID grant from Rotary International

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

Face mask requirements come into effect for U.S. stores May 4

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn't respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

