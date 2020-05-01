Langley Salvation Army church hosts ‘drop off and drive on’ event for food bank

Community members rallied around a Langley church over the weekend to help raise more than $500 in cash donations and a truck load of food donations for a local food bank and the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope.

Andrea Petkau with The Salvation Army Church – The Willows – alongside other team members “challenged the congregation to do a ‘drop off and drive on’ food bank donation collection at [their] pastor’s home in place of their Sunday morning church service.

“We brought The Salvation Army emergency and disaster services truck and collected donations,” she said. “We managed to fill the truck with 18 full boxes of donated non-perishables, diapers and wipes, and collected $550 in cash donations.”

Petkau stressed how important it is to donate to a food bank as families have been impacted by layoffs and job loss, she told the Langley Advance Times.

“Hoping by sharing we can stir up some love for Langley and encourage people to give back,” she said.

