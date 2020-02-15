Langley’s Salvation Army Gateway of Hope is participating in its seventh annual Coldest Day of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Julie Gilfillan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Salvation Army prepares for Coldest Night of the Year

Annual fundraiser set for Feb. 22

Langley’s Salvation Army Gateway of Hope is getting ready for the Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY).

The local shelter has been participating in the nation-wide walk to support the hungry and homeless in Langley since 2014.

READ MORE: A day of cupcakes, pupcakes, and furry visits comes to Langley shelter

The event aims to help people understand what it’s like to walk in somebody’s shoes, Julie Gilfillan explained, an operations manager at the Gateway of Hope.

“We walk to raise funds, to raise awareness and to be able to support people in our community,” she said.

Last year the event raised over $40,000.

“Any money the Gateway of Hope raises stays locally… it always stays in Langley,” said Gilfillan.

The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Gateway of Hope (5787 Langley Bypass). Registeration opens at 4 p.m. and the walk begins at 5:15 p.m.

Participants can register individually or as a team and can decide whether to take part in the two, five or 10 kilometre walk.

After completing a route walkers will be welcomed to a warm dinner and live music.

Gilfillian emphasized the event is family-friendly and open to people of all ages.

“We have a lot of families that come, children that come – they get excited about it,” she noted.

READ MORE: New ER taking shape at Langley Memorial

So far the local walk has about 100 walkers registers and 14 teams.

“The money raised helps us to run our community meals program, our family services program – a plethora of programs we run out of this building that the fundraiser helps to support,” Gilfillian said.

Those interested in volunteering for the event are welcome to register online at cnoy.org/volunteer.

For complete details and to sign up for the walk visit cnoy.org/location/langley.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Langley Salvation Army prepares for Coldest Night of the Year

