Langley school charity looking to sell $150,000 in 50/50 tickets

Tickets available until Dec. 16 with the winner selected Dec. 17.

The Langley School District Foundation has food programs, and supports schools with scholarships, technology and more. To raise money for its work, the foundation is holding a 50/50. (LSDF/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

People have until Dec. 16 to buy tickets in the first ever Langley School District Foundation 50/50 draw.

Sales close on that Thursday and the lucky winner will be chosen Dec. 17.

“We’re excited to find a safe and exciting way to fundraise this year and give one lucky person the chance to win thousands of dollars before the holidays,” said Alicia Rempel, executive director of the Langley School District Foundation.

As well, the purchase of a ticket will help Langley students.

With the impact of the pandemic and the loss of in-person events, the foundation leadership decided the best way to raise some much-needed funds for students in the local public school district would be to do an online 50/50 raffle.

The foundation has a goal of $150,000 in ticket sales with half going to students in 2022 and beyond and half going to the draw winner.

Tickets are $20 apiece or available in multiples (three for $50, eight for $100 or 50 for $500).

Although the foundation is independent of the Langley School District, its sole purpose is to support its students.

The foundation’s mission is to provide opportunities and support students to overcome barriers, ensuring education is accessible and valuable for all students. The funds raised support student and school needs and are distributed where they are most needed and will have the most significant impact.

The foundation was established in 2001 with a goal to supplement publicly funded education to ensure students achieve success. It is a non-profit that funds projects and items that tax funding doesn’t cover, including meal programs in various schools, enhanced technology, and more.

.

• READ MORE: Langley School District Foundation and Encompass Society host coat drive

• READ MORE: School trustees on the creation of the foundation

.

fundraisingLangley School District