Langley School District Foundation gifted Eclipse Cross to further food program reach

Infinity Properties additionally donated $10,000 to the organization to help feed Langley children

Langley School District Foundation is getting some new wheels to further reach students and their families who need nutritious food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitsubishi Motors Canada and its dealers have partnered with the Breakfast Club of Canada (BCC) since 2016, providing hundreds of thousands of breakfasts as the organization’s exclusive automaker partner.

Mitsubishi Motors are now providing $50,000 for filled food hampers plus a fleet of Eclipse Cross “Community Utility Vehicles” for logistics – one of which will be used in Langley to drop off grocery gift cards to families who are not able to access the community hubs.

Breakfast Club of Canada and Mitsubishi delivered the SUV on Wednesday afternoon, which will be used for two months for the distribution of $50 gift cards every week to more than 600 Langley families.

Additionally, Infinity Properties, who initiated a $10,000 challenge to all their vendors, suppliers and contractors – resulting in $15,000 worth of donations on top of Infinity’s donation – presented a cheque to the Langley School District Foundation that same afternoon.

Susan Cairns, executive director of the Langley School District Foundation, said the organization is still in need of funds to maintain programming and feed students during the coronavirus pandemic.

People can donate online at www.langleyschooldistrict foundation.com on the Food for Thought page or send cheques to Langley School District Foundation, 4875-222nd St, Langley, BC V3A 3Z7.

People can contact scairns@sd35.bc.ca if their family needs help with groceries at this time.

