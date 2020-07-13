Langley School District Foundation is fundraising with fountains

Western Water Farms donated garden ornaments, which people can purchase to help feed hungry students

Langley School District Foundation has launched a new fundraising campaign by selling garden fountains. (Langley School District Foundation/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley School District Foundation (LSDF) is offering a selection of garden statues, fountains, outdoor decor, and water features to support their Food For Thought Program and feed hungry Langley Students.

When the coronavirus put a stop to in-person classes, the foundation’s food programs aimed at helping lower income families have snacks and meals had to adapt to new methods.

Susan Carins, executive director of LSDF, said they are spending more the $32,500 every week with a commitment to continue on with the program until September and maybe even beyond.

The foundation is helping out 650 Langley families through the program, offering gift cards to grocery stores such as Save-On-Foods every week.

Cairns said $350 gift cards have been handed out to each family to help them during the summer along with coupons to get farm fresh eggs.

Rotarians recently presented $17,000 to the Langley School District Foundation on behalf of the Aldergrove Rotary Club last month while other donations from community members and sponsors have poured in.

Cairns said the foundation is still in need to meet their goal, hence the sale of outdoor items happening now in a fundraiser called “Statues of Limitation.”

Donated by Western Water Farms, a Langley outdoor pond and supply shop, the array of items for purchase can be found at www.langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com/events.

“Western Water Farms are a regular supporter of ours and they donated $6,000 worth of fountains that are really beautiful,” Cairns said. “They let us come in and choose what we wanted so we had a shopping spree.”

The items were meant to be prizes at the LSDF’s annual golf tournament, but with that event cancelled, Cairns said they decided to hold a summer sale.

Each fountain or ornament is listed at 30 per cent off of wholesale prices and one hundred per cent of the proceeds will be going to the Food For Thought Program.

All products are listed and purchasable online – there are twenty different models to choose from.

“They are high quality and meant for office or residential gardens,” she said. “They are very peaceful and I love them.”

Socially distanced pick up days for the fountains will occur on July 30 and 31 at Glenwood Elementary, 20785 24 Ave.

If people are interested in donating directly to the program, they can do so online at www.langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com on the Food for Thought page.

People can also send cheques to Langley School District Foundation, 4875-222nd Street, Langley, BC V3A 3Z7.

