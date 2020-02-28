Kim Anderson, principal of Lynn Fripps Elementary, and Grade 4 student Alex Delamonte, share a laugh with Meggy. The two-year-old pup is the first autism support dog welcomed by the Langley School District.

Langley School District welcomes first autism support dog

A two-year-old pup accompanies a Grade 4 student to school at Lynn Fripps Elementary

There is no feeling like that of the after school bell ringing to mark the freedom from another school day, but for a young Langley boy the school day comes a little easier now that he has his two-year-old puppy for a desk-mate.

“She’s very chill. When I’m stressed I hug her until I calm down,” said Alex Delamonte, while the Grade 4 student welcomed hugs from his four-legged friend, Meggy.

READ MORE: Langley school promotes peace and understanding with development of outdoor classroom

Meggy is an autism support dog, the first welcomed by the Langley School District.

“This is one of the things she’s trained to do, we call it hugs. So she’ll climb up on his lap, or she’ll lie on top of him and she kisses him,” explained Carla Delamonte, Alex’s mom.

“Ours is extra licky,” said Alex. “Let’s just say we got the lickiest of the litter.”

The pup has been accompanying Alex to school at Lynn Fripps Elementary full time since classes resumed after winter break.

“If the school is not on board it can’t happen, so the school is integral,” said Carla.

“Kim [the school principal] has just been so open and welcoming and accommodating. If Kim weren’t on board I don’t know how this would work.”

The family completed an application process with the Lions Foundation of Canada Guide Dogs before they learned whether Meggy would be coming home with them in August.

“We heard about [the program] from other people in our autism community, and we’re the kind of parents where if there is anything that can possibly help our son, we explore it.” said Carla.

READ MORE: Three schools gathered the equivalent weight of a Hawaiian monk seal for recycling challenge

Once the foundation accepted the family’s application Carla was invited to Oakville, ON to complete 10 days of training.

“If you pass all the tests there you get to bring the dog home with you,” Carla said.

But before Alex could bring Meggy to school with him an assembly was held to inform the staff and students, said Kim Anderson, the school principal.

“Our whole school was trained with Meggy, not actually how to handle her, but to be aware of her, how not to distract her and how to have her part of our community,” she explained.

In just a few short months Meggy has already change Alex’s life.

“I think he’s a happier boy… generally happier, [he has] a better quality of life, [he’s] calmer [and] more resilient,” she said.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Secondhand painting and puzzle sale this weekend in Aldergrove
Next story
PHOTOS: Aldergrove Grade 3s get special dictionaries to take home

Just Posted

Langley School District welcomes first autism support dog

A two-year-old pup accompanies a Grade 4 student to school at Lynn Fripps Elementary

Coburn ousted as vice-chair of Langley school board

The board chose a new vice-chair in a vote at the end of Tuesday’s meeting

PHOTOS: Secondhand painting and puzzle sale this weekend in Aldergrove

Starting Friday, the community is invited to the arts council to sift through hundreds of donations

PHOTOS: Aldergrove Grade 3s get special dictionaries to take home

Langley Lions Club bind ties with over 100 Aldergrove students through literacy efforts

Aldergrove bus company lands compressed natural gas buses in Victoria

New buses hitting the road this year, lessening the transit fleet’s carbon footprint

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Most Read