Langley school gets a new outdoor classroom

Members of a local Rotary Club joined hands to convert an area at Glenwood Elementary into an outdoor classroom. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

When Lillianne Fuller and her team at Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset found out that a local school was in need of an outdoor classroom, they were quick to offer help.

Building something from scratch was as tough as it sounds, but the group had a bigger problem to deal with first – raising money.

It took the local Rotarians about a year and a half to raise enough funds for the classroom project, Fuller explained.

Once they had raised close to $10,000 through their annual Canadian flag installation project and other donations from the Rotary Club of Langley Central, it was time to break ground.

The outdoor classroom at the Glenwood Elementary is now complete, featuring a fence, garden beds, benches, and what Fuller called a “wonderful” appeal, thanks in part to the indigenous plants added to the space courtesy of Langley Environmental Partners Society.

“We are very happy to do it. We have heard about the benefits of outdoor classrooms and thought it would be a good fit for us to be able to fill that need for Glenwood,” she elaborated.

Fuller shared that this outdoor classroom project is just the beginning, with her club intending to take on more initiatives “to provide students with the resources they need.”

She was excited to share that students are already loving the new facility. Some have planted strawberries in the outdoor gardens, while a few others are enjoying taking photographs of the plants. Fuller said the project is helping many kids, in one way or another.

As the coordinator for the classroom project, Fuller thanked the Langley Rotary Clubs and community members for their donations and support. She also thanked the school district for partnering with the club.

“It was wonderful to work with everyone.”

Most of the money for this project was collected through the Sunset club’s annual flag initiative, where local residents can show their Canadian pride while supporting the service club’s projects.

For a donation of $50 a year to the cause, Rotarians install a full-size Canadian flag on the requested property for each of three statutory summer holiday weekends – Canada Day, B.C. Day, and Labour Day.

The popular initiative was originally started by the Oak Bay Rotary Club on Vancouver Island. It is now an annual community service project offered in Langley.

Those interested in “renting” a flag for the upcoming long weekends can register at the local Rotary Club’s website at langleycentralsunset.ca.

“When you sign up, you let us know where you would like the flag to be placed, and a few days before the long weekend, a Rotarian will show up to set up your flag. A few days after the holiday it will be taken down. You don’t have to lift a finger.” explained Travis Strain, flag committee chairperson.

