Langley school kicks off school year with dance party

Akal Khaira headed off to start Grade 1 at James Hill Elementary, accompanied by his mom and his little brother, Bhag who enjoyed a sample from the school’s breakfast program. Sept. 3 just happened to be Akal’s birthday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Staff at James Hill Elementary busted out all their best dance moves to give students a unique back to school experience on Tuesday.

They Maraena-ed, they chicken danced, they bopped and hopped, inviting students to take part in the fun.

Hugs, music and welcome signs greeted students such as Chloe Masapugas at James Hill Elementary. Teachers such as Kristin Maki were in front of the school early Tuesday to greet the school’s approximately 300 students. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

James Hill Elementary staff welcomed students back to school on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Geraldine Olaybal, Jennifer Boorman, and Susanne Robb waves signs during a back to school dance party. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Ronin Taylor is too young to attend James Hill Elementary right now but still enjoyed meeting teacher Amanda Ford during the dance party to welcome students for the start of the school year. Ronin’s family is looking at signing him up for StrongStart or the Montessori program. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)